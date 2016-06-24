New game and full-length movie revealed by developer Sonic Team, as Sega celebrates its 25th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Takashi Iizuka, the head of the Sonic Team, had the following to say of the blue speedster’s future to Japanese gaming magazine Famitsu.

“We at Sonic Team are developing a completely new game as well as developing a full movie, actively done by Sony Pictures and animation on Sonic Boom. “We are also ready to improve sponsor ties. The most important thing is not the fact the series survived for 25 years, but how many games got developed. Our goal is to add something new and overcome any potential hardships.”

Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice, is the next entry in the series, and is set to arrive for the Nintendo 3DS on Sept. 27.

The announcement of a new proper Sonic game and film comes as the iconic video game character celebrates his 25th anniversary. The characters first title Sonic the Hedgehog was released in 1991 for the Sega Genesis.

Please see the newest video celebrating the character’s history that was released Thursday highlighting all the different titles and looks Sonic has undergone in the past 25 years below.