Adventures in Babysitting (DVD)

The Movie

Synopsis

Two teenage baby sitters (Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson) and a group of children spend a wild night in the big city.

Directed By: John Schultz

Written By: Tiffany Paulsen

Starring: Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Max Lloyd-Jones, Kevin G. Quinn, Gillian Vigman, Nikki Hahn, Ali Skovbye, and More

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV G

Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Audio

English 5.1

French & Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital

Video

Codec: MPEG-2

Resolution: 480i (NTSC)

Widescreen (1.78:1)

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Special Features

Adventures in Outtakes

Final Thoughts

The kids are SO adorable! A great film to watch with your family. I know this is a teenie-bopper type film but I actually enjoyed it. I was thoroughly impressed with the kids. They definitely have a bright future ahead of them! I like how the two main character Jenny and Lola (played by Sabrina Carpenter & Sofia Carson) are complete opposites. In a way, they complimented each other. One is uptight while the other is laid back. It’s like they came in each other’s life for a reason. I’m not sure if this film is similar to or pays homage to the original film that was released in 1987 as I have never seen it. Overall, this is a cute and quirky film. Don’t miss out! Catch Adventures in Babysitting out on DVD June 28 2016. It also airs on the Disney Channel, Friday June 24th.

