Adventures in Babysitting (DVD)
The Movie
Synopsis
Two teenage baby sitters (Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson) and a group of children spend a wild night in the big city.
Directed By: John Schultz
Written By: Tiffany Paulsen
Starring: Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Max Lloyd-Jones, Kevin G. Quinn, Gillian Vigman, Nikki Hahn, Ali Skovbye, and More
Genre: Comedy
Rating: TV G
Runtime: 1 hour and 45 minutes
Audio
- English 5.1
- French & Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital
Video
- Codec: MPEG-2
- Resolution: 480i (NTSC)
- Widescreen (1.78:1)
- Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
Special Features
- Adventures in Outtakes
Final Thoughts
The kids are SO adorable! A great film to watch with your family. I know this is a teenie-bopper type film but I actually enjoyed it. I was thoroughly impressed with the kids. They definitely have a bright future ahead of them! I like how the two main character Jenny and Lola (played by Sabrina Carpenter & Sofia Carson) are complete opposites. In a way, they complimented each other. One is uptight while the other is laid back. It’s like they came in each other’s life for a reason. I’m not sure if this film is similar to or pays homage to the original film that was released in 1987 as I have never seen it. Overall, this is a cute and quirky film. Don’t miss out! Catch Adventures in Babysitting out on DVD June 28 2016. It also airs on the Disney Channel, Friday June 24th.
Check out the trailer below: