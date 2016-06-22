Well ladies and gentlemen, it seems we will have one more quest as Andrew, Ian and Paul Gower, the original creators of long-running MMO Runescape, have returned for One Last Job. Released to coincide with the game’s 15th anniversary.

The Gower Quest, co-designed by the brothers themselves, features plenty of jokes and plenty of cabbages, while the trio cameo in the quest as a group of mages. It’s free to play now, in the free to play MMO, and the rewards include a pet cabbage and a ‘cabbagemancer’ outfit and staff.

The official site elaborates states the following:

“Gower Quest is steeped in the spirit of RuneScape and our 15-year anniversary, so you probably won’t be surprised to hear that, this time, something strange is happening to Gielinor’s cabbages.

Andrew, Paul and Ian could really do with a brave adventurer to come and find out what exactly is going on. Get plenty more than your five-a-day and earn some neat rewards as you join your fellow ‘Scapers on a bizarre and wondrous journey”.