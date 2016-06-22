A teaser poster for the Power Rangers reboot has been released with the tagline ‘Together We Are More” and the heroes below it. Old and new school fans of the “Rangers” will get a chance to see the movie in theaters in 2017.

www.PowerRangers.Movie

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Snapchat

#PowerRangersMovie #TogetherWeAreMore

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

SABAN’S POWER RANGERS sigue a cinco estudiantes ordinarios de escuela secundaria que deben convertirse en algo extraordinario cuando se enteran que su pequeña pueblo de Angel Grove – y también el resto del mundo – está a punto de ser aniquilado por una amenaza extraterrestre. Elegidos por el destino, nuestros héroes descubrirán rapidamente que son los únicos que pueden salvar al planeta. Pero para lograrlo tendrán que superar los problemas de sus vidas cotidianas y unirse como los Power Rangers antes que sea demasiado tarde.