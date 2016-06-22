Code of Honor
Retribution Is Served on Blu-ray, DVD,
& Digital HD July 5 from Lionsgate
SANTA MONICA, CA (May 9, 2016) – Martial arts icon Steven Seagal tests his moral code in the action-packed Code of Honor on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD July 5 from Lionsgate. Code of Honor follows an ex-Special Ops agent as he protects his city from a vigilante. Currently available On Demand, the film also stars Craig Sheffer (Stand Up Guys), Louis Mandylor (My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise), Helena Mattsson (Iron Man 2), Griff Furst (Focus), Rafael Petardi (Angels & Demons), Michael Flynn (feature film debut), R.D. Call (Waterworld), and James Russo (Django Unchained).
When his family is killed in a drive-by shooting, Robert Sikes (Seagal), a former Special Ops operative, vows to rid his city of every last criminal. Sikes’s former protégé, FBI agent Porter (Sheffer), with help from a witness (Mattsson), tries to find his vigilante friend before the police — or the maniacal mobster Romano — are able to.
Directed By: Michael Winnick
Written By: Michael Winnick
Starring: Steven Seagal, Craig Sheffer, James Russo, Louis Mandylor, Griff Furst, Helena Mattsson, Rafael Petardi, R.D. Call and More
Product Information
Year of Production: 2015
Title Copyright: © 2015 Code of Honor Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Type: Theatrical Release
Rating: R for Strong Bloody Violence, Sexuality/Nudity, Some Language and Drug Use
Genre: Action
Blu-ray Closed-Captioned: NA
DVD Closed-Captioned: English
Blu-ray Subtitles: English and Spanish; English SDH
DVD Subtitles: English and Spanish
Feature Run Time: 106 minutes
Blu-ray Format: 1080P High Definition 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1)
DVD Format: 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1)
Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master AudioTM
DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital
Check out the trailer below: