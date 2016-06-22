Code of Honor

Retribution Is Served on Blu-ray, DVD,

& Digital HD July 5 from Lionsgate

SANTA MONICA, CA (May 9, 2016) – Martial arts icon Steven Seagal tests his moral code in the action-packed Code of Honor on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD July 5 from Lionsgate. Code of Honor follows an ex-Special Ops agent as he protects his city from a vigilante. Currently available On Demand, the film also stars Craig Sheffer (Stand Up Guys), Louis Mandylor (My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise), Helena Mattsson (Iron Man 2), Griff Furst (Focus), Rafael Petardi (Angels & Demons), Michael Flynn (feature film debut), R.D. Call (Waterworld), and James Russo (Django Unchained).

When his family is killed in a drive-by shooting, Robert Sikes (Seagal), a former Special Ops operative, vows to rid his city of every last criminal. Sikes’s former protégé, FBI agent Porter (Sheffer), with help from a witness (Mattsson), tries to find his vigilante friend before the police — or the maniacal mobster Romano — are able to.

Directed By: Michael Winnick

Written By: Michael Winnick

Starring: Steven Seagal, Craig Sheffer, James Russo, Louis Mandylor, Griff Furst, Helena Mattsson, Rafael Petardi, R.D. Call and More

Product Information

Year of Production: 2015

Title Copyright: © 2015 Code of Honor Productions, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Type: Theatrical Release

Rating: R for Strong Bloody Violence, Sexuality/Nudity, Some Language and Drug Use

Genre: Action

Blu-ray Closed-Captioned: NA

DVD Closed-Captioned: English

Blu-ray Subtitles: English and Spanish; English SDH

DVD Subtitles: English and Spanish

Feature Run Time: 106 minutes

Blu-ray Format: 1080P High Definition 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1)

DVD Format: 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1)

Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master AudioTM

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Check out the trailer below: