Star Trek (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

The Movie

Synopsis

The brash James T. Kirk tries to live up to his father’s legacy with Commander Spock keeping him in check as a vengeful, time-traveling Romulan creates black holes to destroy the Federation one planet at a time.

Directed By: J.J. Abrams

Written By: Roberto Orci (written by), Alex Kurtzman (written by), & Gene Roddenberry (television series “Star Trek“)

Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, Eric Bana, Bruce Greenwood, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, and more

Genre: Action, Adventure, & Sci-Fi

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, & Spanish

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Portuguese: Dolby Digital 5.1

Special Features

Commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, Alex Kurtzman, Daon Lindelof, and Roberto Orci

Final Thoughts

I know many of you may not have heard of 4K Ultra HD or if you have, you don’t have the TV, a player, or the money to experience it. It is a sharper picture then 1080P. Still curious as to what it is? Read the following:

Its a display with at least 8 million active pixels

For TV, its a resolution of 3,840 by 2,160

4K in movie theaters has a resolution of 4,096 by 2,160

It’s four times the number of pixels on a 1080p display, and over 23 times the resolution of standard definition television.

We can’t forget about the film, Star Trek. I was a fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation and watched a few episodes of the television series with William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. I saw this film years ago and I liked it then but I absolutely love it now. Seeing it a second time, blew me away. Its an amazing film with an outstanding cast. The script was on point. The cinematography is simply jaw-dropping. The actors fit their characters perfectly. If you are a fan and haven’t seen this yet. You are missing out. Star Trek is out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD Now!

