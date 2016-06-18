web analytics
Star Trek (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

The Movie

Synopsis

The brash James T. Kirk tries to live up to his father’s legacy with Commander Spock keeping him in check as a vengeful, time-traveling Romulan creates black holes to destroy the Federation one planet at a time.

Directed By: J.J. Abrams

Written By: Roberto Orci (written by),  Alex Kurtzman  (written by), & Gene Roddenberry (television series “Star Trek“)

Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, Eric Bana, Bruce Greenwood, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, and more

Genre: Action, Adventure, & Sci-Fi

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes

Video

  • Codec: HEVC / H.265
  • Resolution: 4K (2160p)
  • Aspect ratio: 2.40:1
  • Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
  • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, & Spanish

Audio

  • English: Dolby Atmos
  • English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
  • Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • French: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Portuguese: Dolby Digital 5.1

Special Features

  • Commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, Alex Kurtzman, Daon Lindelof, and Roberto Orci

Final Thoughts

I know many of you may not have heard of 4K Ultra HD or if you have, you don’t have the TV, a player, or the money to experience it. It is a sharper picture then 1080P.  Still curious as to what it is?  Read the following:

  • Its a display with at least 8 million active pixels
  • For TV, its a resolution of 3,840 by 2,160
  • 4K in movie theaters has a resolution of 4,096 by 2,160
  • It’s four times the number of pixels on a 1080p display, and over 23 times the resolution of standard definition television.

We can’t forget about the film,  Star Trek.  I was a fan of Star Trek: The Next Generation and watched a few episodes of the television series with William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy.  I saw this film years ago and I liked it then but I absolutely love it now.  Seeing it a second time, blew me away.  Its an amazing film with an outstanding cast.  The script was on point.  The cinematography is simply jaw-dropping.  The actors fit their characters perfectly.  If you are a fan and haven’t seen this yet.  You are missing out.  Star Trek is out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD Now!

Check out the trailer below:

