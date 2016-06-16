Although many fans where rooting for Smallville‘s Tom Welling to return as the Man of Steel in now the CW’s Supergirl, the network has hired 28 year-old Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Road To Perdition, Fifty Shades of Grey) instead.

Here’s what the show’s Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said

“Greg [Berlanti] and I have wanted to work with Tyler for ages, so this worked out perfectly because Tyler is Superman. We are so thrilled and humbled to add another amazing actor to the legacy of this iconic character.”

Hoechlin will do a great job plus he looks the part. I still think the door is open for Welling in the future since multiverse have been introduced to the shows.

