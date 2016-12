This week at Sony’s E3 Megapalooza, the PlayStation makers announced a PS4-exclusive Spider-Man game from Insomniac, the studio behind Ratchet & Clank and Sunset Overdrive.

Beneath the teaser read, “Take control of an experienced Peter Parker who is more masterful at fighting crime.” Thankfully it doesn’t seem like an origin story game, which i’m extremely tired of considering nobody knows how to make an awesome origin story for Spiderman.

Trailer of the new game below.