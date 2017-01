With E3 officially underway, I went and visited the Microsoft area and I got to say the new xbox one controllers are sexy looking. You can basically customize the entire thing from color to button transparency all the way down to engraving.

The following pictures below are just examples of what you can do with one.

I was also able to customize my own and send it in for order, which you can view below.

Please stay tuned as my coverage from E3 2016 rolls on.