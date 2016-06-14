Hey Hulu Fans!

The Golden-Globe nominated original series CASUAL premiered on Hulu last week! Take a look at the trailer for season 2 before you go and binge it all now!

Cast: Tommy Dewey, Michaela Watkins and Tara Lynn Barr.

Crew: Created and executive produced by Zander Lehmann. Executive produced by Jason Reitman, Helen Estabrook and Liz Tigelaar.

Synopsis: After a season full of disastrous dates and their parents’ surprise wedding, Alex, Valerie and Laura try to rebuild their lives outside the home. But new friends, business partners, boyfriends and girlfriends can only do so much to distract them from a shared and recurring history of dysfunction.