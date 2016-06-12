Well ladies and gentlemen, E3 is just a couple days away now and I gotta tell ya, even though there wasn’t much to see Sunday, it is going to be interesting.

Yours truly, along with fellow writer Louis Love, from http://nukethefridge.com/ and George from http://therealmcast.com/, was at the L.A. Convention Center where E3 will be taking place this week to get our badges. Now I gotta tell ya, even though there was a bunch of vacuuming and setting up for the event, we were still able to get a few pictures of the banners that are going to be on display for the show, which you can see below.

Unfortunately I was unable to get some pictures of the attractions inside but from what I was able to see it’s going to be one hell of an E3, or maybe I just feel that way ’cause it’s also my first.

