Star Wars Celebration is a massive fan event celebrating anything to do with Star Wars . It all started in 1999, when Lucasfilm hosted the very first “Star Wars Celebration” in Denver, Colorado for the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. The tradition has continued ever since.

The last Star Wars Celebration was held in Anaheim, California and the next one is set to hit Europe in about two months.

Below you can check out the official artwork from the event that features some Rogue One goodies and more.