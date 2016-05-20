Triple 9

The Movie

When a veteran cop and his rookie nephew discover a shocking conspiracy that leads dangerously close to home, they’ll stop at nothing to get the truth.

Synopsis

A bank robbery is just the tip of the iceberg when two cops in Atlanta start suspecting members of their own team are involved. Not knowing who to trust and how deep the corruption goes, time is ticking for them to uncover the truth-before they become the target for the next deadly job.

Directed By: John Hillcoat

Written By: Matt Cook

Produced By: Keith Redmon, Bard Dorros, Mark Butan, Anthony Katagas, Christopher Woodrow, and John Hillcoat

Starring: Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Clifton Collins Jr., Norman Reedus, Michael K. William, Gal Gadot, Woody Harrelson, and Kate Winslet

Genre: Action, Crime, and Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes

Audio

English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Dolby Digital 2.0

Video

Resolution: 1080p

Original Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1

Subtitles: English SDH, French, & Spanish

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Under the Gun – The acclaimed cast of Triple 9 offers an in-depth look at its characters and the pulse-pounding twists and turns at the heart of the film

offers an in-depth look at its characters and the pulse-pounding twists and turns at the heart of the film Authentic World – Director John Hillcoat and the cast of Triple 9 discuss how their grounded approach to filmmaking helped highlight the film’s gritty, authentic look and feel

Final Thoughts

My first thought within the first 5 minutes or so of this film was is that Kate Winselt??! Yes it is! She plays a villain in this film and is completely out of her element. It’s a role you have never seen her do and she portrays the character well (you must keep an open mind as we are use to seeing her as the love interest or the girl next door). Norman Reedus does have a very small role in this film but don’t let this stop you from seeing it as it has such an incredible cast. I was impressed by the names and faces that kept popping up in the credits and on-screen. It’s action pack and keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout the film. Definitely a great story line. The cast alone will make you want to check it out. This isn’t a film to see with your kids, so plan on watching it by yourself, with a group of friends, or with that special someone. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed!!

