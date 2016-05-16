Editorial by B. Gordon!

With big house movie screens across the U.S. being inundated with Hollywood blockbusters, sequels, reboots and colossal explosions, we thought we would take a step back and see a small quirky indie documentary that would be to our geeky liking. Elstree 1976 takes us back to the birthplace of Star Wars and the location it all started in… Elstree, an unassuming studio where a number of local actors, stuntmen and extras were cast to be in a “sci-fi outer space” movie no one had ever heard of. The focus of the movie is on Paul Blake, John Chapman, Anthony Forrest, Laurie Goode, Garrick Hagon, Derek Lyons, Angus MacInnes, Pam Rose, David Prowse and Jeremy Bulloch. All of whom played small parts (With the exception of David Prowse) yet have held a level of notoriety for nearly four decades among Star Wars fandom.

The movie concentrates on the actor’s backgrounds before being cast, small tidbits of behind the scenes footage during filming, and the aftermath of Star Wars on the big screen. We also see how it related to the performers once Star Wars became a global sensation. The final act shows how these beloved actors discovered a second curtain call in the Star Wars universe as they attend fan conventions to the delight of fan boys and fan girls everywhere. Some of the more amusing parts of the film were the stories told by the actors themselves who acknowledged a type of hierarchy among them in regards to convention appearances. This involved the entertaining opinions of who should and shouldn’t be included.

If one is looking for an in depth documentary on behind the scenes of Star Wars, and a plethora of juicy accounts of untold stories from the set, then this is may not quench your thirst. Instead what this movie offers is a look into the humanity of the actors whose identities were disguised by masks, prosthetics and helmets. Though disguised, they brought unforgettable characters to life for generations to come. Though mostly enjoyable, ultimately in the end one was left with a feeling of not quite reaching the climactic part of the movie. Climax or not, if you are a fan of Star Wars (And who isn’t?) this little gem will satisfy your nostalgia craving.

You may have to look for this movie in your local cinema like am Imperial probe droid searching for the rebel base due to its limited release. If you’re in Southern California, Elstree 1976 will premiere at THE FRIDA CINEMA located at 305 E 4th St, Santa Ana, CA on May 20th 2016.

If you get the opportunity to see it please let us know what you think.

Elstree 1976 directed by John Spira