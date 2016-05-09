The Witch

The Movie

New England, 1630: William and Katherine lead a devout Christian life with their five children, homesteading on the edge of an impassible wilderness. When their newborn son mysteriously vanishes and their crops fail, the family begins to turn on one another. The Witch is a chilling portrait of a family unraveling within their own fears and anxieties, leaving them prey to an inescapable evil.

Directed By: Robert Eggers

Written By: Robert Eggers

Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson and more.

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Runtime: 1h 32 mins

Rating: R

Video

1080p High Definition 16X9

Original aspect ratio: Widescreen 1.66:1

Subtitles: Spanish, & English SDH

Audio

English 5.1 DTS HD-MA

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Robert Eggers

The Witch: A Primal Folklore Featurette

Salem Panel Q&A

Design Gallery

Final Thoughts

You might be thinking… not another one. They show all the good parts in the trailer. If I go see the movie, I’ll be disappointed. That is definitely not the case with this one. You’ll be saying WTF from beginning to end. Our beliefs are what give us guidance in any situation and it was no different in the 1630s (though theirs may have been a little extreme and somewhat on the crazy side). This film did an excellent job portraying a family in the 1630s. I especially loved Black Phillip (and you will find out who or what he is when you see this film) and I can’t forget the creepy rabbit. Is there a Witch or was it all in their heads? You’ll have to watch and find out. I don’t recommend watching this with your kids but it’s ok by yourself (if you dare) or with that special someone (especially in the DARK!). The Witch is out on Blu-ray/DVD on May 17, 2016.