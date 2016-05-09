THE NICE GUYS

In Theaters, on May 20th

PRESS RELEASE

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, down-on-his-luck private eye Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and hired enforcer Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) must work together to solve the case of a missing girl and the seemingly unrelated death of a porn star. During their investigation, they uncover a shocking conspiracy that reaches up to the highest circles of power.

Director: Shane Black

Written by: Shane Black & Anthony Bagarozzi

Producer: Joel Silver

Executive Producers: Ken Kao, Hal Sadoff, Alex Walton, and Michael J. Malone

Cast: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David, Beau Knapp, Kim Basinger, and more.

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Rating: This film has been rated R for violence, sexuality, nudity, language, and brief drug use.

Check Out the Final Trailer Below:

#TheNiceGuys