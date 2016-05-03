Editorial by B. Gordon!

So you’re lounging in your fortress of solitude (Basement) and you just downloaded your beloved comics to your tablet, smart phone and other hand held device. You suddenly have the desire to wipe down your Clark Kent glasses and do some studious collectibles shopping. You begin to scour Amazon, EBay and maybe even Craigslist to see what’s out there. Wait a minute…why keep yourself cooped up and isolated from muggle contact? Let’s get out and visit some really cool “nerd” hangouts and experience what this wonderful universe of geekdom is all about.

The only place to be every Wednesday evening (3pm-9pm) and every Saturday (9am-5pm) is Frank and Son collectibles show. Located in the City of Industry, this weekly comic-con has been a Southern California staple for 25 years. One can remember first coming across this mini mall of comics and collectables in the mid 90’s when it was in its original location on Walnut St. just a few blocks south of its current home. This is the one stop shop to meet all your geeky needs which include comics, toys, figurines, video games and sports memorabilia. There are monthly special autograph events that include top celebrities from movies and television as well as the sports world. You can stow away your “portions” in your “Unkar Plutt” piggy bank as far as admission goes because it’s absolutely free. How much is parking you ask? That’s free too. We do suggest if you plan on flying by on a Saturday, show up early because parking can become hard to come by. You may have to take a little walk by parking up the street, even so we promise it will be worth the quick stroll when you’re home later that day snuggling with your newly purchased mint wrapped comic. Mmm… sweet wrapped comic books. Frank and Son Collectibles is located at 19649 E. San Jose Ave City of Industry, CA. 91748 www.frankandsonshow.net.

Meltdown Comics is not your average mild mannered comic book shop on Sunset Blvd in “Metropolis” (Well ok, Los Angeles). It has a great selection of comics, graphic novels Manga and anime. What sets this place apart from all the rest is the great in store events that create such a great vibe here and a feeling of an inclusive comic community. Some of the in store events include meet and greets with authors, artists and viewing parties of some of the most popular television shows on the air. When was the last time you watched The Walking Dead with show actress Emily Kinney?…cool right? Some of the proceeds that are generated from these events are in turn heroicly donated to local non-profit organizations that tutor kids in creative writing. Rounding out this awesome place is the Meltdown showroom which features live stand-up and improv comedy shows. The talent at these shows is some of the best that Los Angeles has to offer. The admission price is also very economical and the Nerdist himself Chris Hardwick is known to frequent the showroom to hone his stand-up act. Meltdown Comics can be found at 7522 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046 Hours Every day: 11am – 9pm Wed: 10am – 10pm.

Harry Potter fans have don’t have to seek platform 9 ¾ to start the year at Hogwarts. Instead they can get supplies at 5436 Wilshire Blvd. and be transported to a world of fantasy and dragons at Whimsic Alley. The store recently made some minor changes to include Dr. Who and Game of Thrones related merchandise to their store shelves. When you walk inside the store you’ve instantly arrived in that famous alley with all the whimsical shops to fulfill your required school supply list. Some of the highlights of the store include “House colors” themed clothing including handmade scarves, sweaters and of course wizard robes made with so much love from Potter fans it puts Mrs. Weasly to shame. In need of a wand? Walk across the “alley” into the wand shop and let the wand choose you! Are you looking to plan a wizard themed party for your little wizards and rambunctious muggles? There is a themed room that resembles the “Great Hall” dining room as depicted in the movie. This store is truly a magical setting where you can get buy your potions book and get your dark arts on! Whimsic Alley 5464 WIlshire Blvd. Los Angeles Ca, 90036.

Cinema geeks… it’s your turn! That ol’ Zoetrope of moving images coupled with sound and music has garnered raw emotion from movie fans for generations. One can clearly recall the tears that began to well in my eyes the first time I saw Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid while sitting in my cinema class in college. “Don’t cry… Try and wipe the tear so no one else will see, hurry the lights are about to be turned back on! Aww screw it, I’ve been caught!” If you are a lover of movies like the rest of us and enjoy seeing them outdoors, then the Hollywood Forever cemetery movie screenings are right up your alley. The screenings are presented by Cinespia and feature some of the silver screens finest films. It is strongly suggested that you purchase tickets in advance to avoid showing up to a sold out screening. You can bring a cooler with food to snack on while you watch your favorite movie among palm trees and towering headstones. These events draw large crowds so planning ahead and arriving early are strongly suggested. Hollywood Forever Cemetery 6000 Santa Monica Bl Los Angeles Ca 90038. To purchase tickets to a screening visit cinespia.org

Let’s hear some of your favorite nerd/geek adventure spots …Whether it’s a cool underground comic book store or an independent theatre that shows art house or splatter movies, comment below and tell us where it’s at, our nerd kingdom could be endless and we would love to know!