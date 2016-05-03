The latest news, rumors, and updates for “No Man’s Sky” has created much inconsistency. As it appears that it is still being overshadowed by the inconsistent dates of release, despite the great specs and features of the forthcoming game.

The game’s features and specs are ambitious to the core. It is something that most gamers have been anticipating for such time. Given the fact that the developers have made much promises regarding the game, enthusiasts are wondering on when these promises would ever appear. Since “No Man’s Sky” has been delayed, many rumors are leading to the device being released by September or August, reports Kotaku.

“No Man’s Sky” is under the umbrella of a small UK-based team called Hello Games. Everyone was hyped regarding the game since it was first shared way back 2013. The first given date was in June but it was moved again to a different timeframe, according to Forbes.

It appears that even though “No Man’s Sky” possesses promising features, the delays can affect its stance on the gaming market. Nevertheless, for fans and fanatics of this game franchise, expectations are further rising owing to the delays.

It stands out that even some gaming stores have announced the release date to occur on June 2016 but the developers have sent out information that the game would be forestalled once more.

The following below is the newest 14 minute game play trailer courtesy of IGN