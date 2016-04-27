Relive the Wild Adventure, Surprises and Laughs Starring Your Favorite Disney Channel Stars Sabrina Carpenter (“Girl Meets World”) and Sofia Carson (“Descendants”)!

ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING

Bring Home the Newest Disney Channel Original Movie

on DVD on June 28th

Includes Exclusive Bloopers Available Only on the DVD and a Magnetic Photo Frame!

Synopsis: “Adventures in Babysitting,” inspired by the hugely popular 1980s film of the same name, is an upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie starring Sabrina Carpenter (of Disney Channel’s hit comedy series “Girl Meets World”) and Sofia Carson (of the hit Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants”). In “Adventures in Babysitting,” a dull evening for two competing babysitters, Jenny (Sabrina Carpenter) and Lola (Sofia Carson), turns into an adventure in the big city as they hunt for one of the kids who somehow snuck away.

Cast: Sabrina Carpenter as Jenny Parker, Sofia Carson as Lola Perez, Nikki Hahn as Emily Cooper, Mallory James Mahoney as Katy Cooper, Max Gecowets as Trey Anderson, Jet Jurgensmeyer as Bobby Anderson, Madison Horcher as AJ Anderson, Kevin Quinn as Zac Chase, Gillian Vigman as Helen Anderson, Gabrielle Miller as Donna Cooper, Michael Northey as Tiny, Ken Lawson as Scalper, Max Lloyd-Jones as Officer James, Kevin O’Grady as Barry Cooper and Hugo Ateo as Hal Anderson.

Director: John Schultz (“Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer,” “Like Mike”)

Writer: Tiffany Paulsen (“Nancy Drew”)

Release Date: June 28, 2016

Release Formats: DVD

Bonus Features: Exclusive Bloopers

Ratings: TV-G (US); PG (CE); G (CF)

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 Widescreen (Enhanced for 16×9 Televisions)

Audio: 2.0 Dolby Digital

Languages: English, French & Spanish

¡Vuelve a vivir las aventuras alocadas, las sorpresas y las risas protagonizadas por tus estrellas favoritas de Disney Channel, Sabrina Carpenter (“Girl Meets World”) y Sofia Carson (“Descendants”)!

ADVENTURES IN BABYSITTING

Lleva a tu hogar la más reciente película original de Disney Channel,

que se estrena en DVD el 28 de junio

¡Incluye escenas con errores graciosos disponibles solo en el DVD

y un marco de fotos magnético!

Sinopsis: “Adventures in Babysitting”, inspirada en la popular película de la década del 80 con el mismo título, es una película original de Disney Channel protagonizada por Sabrina Carpenter (de la exitosa serie de comedia de Disney Channel “Girl Meets World”) y Sofia Carson (de la exitosa película original de Disney Channel “Descendants”). En “Adventures in Babysitting”, una aburrida tarde se convierte en una aventura en la gran ciudad para Jenny (Sabrina Carpenter) y Lola (Sofia Carson), dos niñeras que compiten entre sí, cuando deberán buscar a uno de los niños que se les escapó de algún modo.

Reparto: Sabrina Carpenter como Jenny Parker, Sofia Carson como Lola Perez, Nikki Hahn como Emily Cooper, Mallory James Mahoney como Katy Cooper, Max Gecowets como Trey Anderson, Jet Jurgensmeyer como Bobby Anderson, Madison Horcher como AJ Anderson, Kevin Quinn como Zac Chase, Gillian Vigman como Helen Anderson, Gabrielle Miller como Donna Cooper, Michael Northey como Tiny, Ken Lawson como Scalper, Max Lloyd-Jones como el Oficial James, Kevin O’Grady como Barry Cooper y Hugo Ateo como Hal Anderson.

Director: John Schultz (“Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer”, “Like Mike”)

Guionista: Tiffany Paulsen (“Nancy Drew”)

Lanzamiento: 28 de junio de 2016

Presentación: DVD

Material adicional: Exclusivas escenas con errores graciosos

Calificación: TV-G (EE.UU.); PG (CE); G (CF)

Formato de pantalla: 1.78:1 Widescreen (mejorado para televisores de 16×9)

Audio: 2.0 Dolby Digital

Idiomas: Inglés, francés y español