Available for the First Time on Disney DVD April 19th!

GOLDIE & BEAR: BEST FAIRYTALE FRIENDS

Join Best Friends Goldie and Bear on Their Adventures Through

Fairy Tale Forest in Disney Junior’s Hit Series “Goldie & Bear!”

Includes 7 Episodes for Over 2 hours of Classic Fairytales with a Twist!

Plus FREE Exclusive Playtime Fun Activity Kit with Re-Usable Stickers, Games and More!

Synopsis: ONCE UPON A STORY, IN A FOREST FAR AWAY…

Everyone knows “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” but after that story ended, a remarkable friendship began! Team up with newfound best friends Goldie and Bear on amazing adventures as they laugh, play and learn important life lessons in the wondrous Fairy Tale Forest.

Climb a beanstalk with Jack, try on Little Red’s famous hood, outsmart the tricky Big Bad Wolf, and much more. Join Goldie and Bear – and your favorite fairytale and nursery rhyme characters – for magical, song-filled fun you’ll treasure today and ever after!

Voice Cast: Natalie Lander (ABC’s “The Middle”) as Goldie; Georgie Kidder (Disney XD’s “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) as Bear; Jim Cummings (Disney Junior’s “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse”) as Big Bad Wolf; Mitchell Whitfield (“Winx Club: Beyond Believix”) as Humpty Dumpty and Woodsman; David Kaufman (“Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes”) as Jack and Brix; Mary Birdsong (Disney XD’s “Crash & Bernstein”) as Mother Bear, Mother Good and Jack’s Mom; Barry Wiggins (“Dog & Me”) as Father Bear

Executive

Producer/Director Chris Gilligan (“Frankenweenie”)

Developed for

Television/Co-Executive

Produced By: Jorge Aguirre (“Giants Beware!” graphic novel series)

Release Date: April 19, 2016

Packaging: 1-Disc DVD with exclusive FREE Playtime Fun Activity Kit

Episodes: The Birthday Chair/ Big Bear

Fee Fi Fo Shoe/ Little Gold Riding Hood

Bear’s Red Shoes/ Goose Sitters

Moon Jump/ Big Good Wolf

Pinocchio-itis/ The Clubhouse That Jack Built

The Egg/ Golden Kickball

Thumbelina’s Wild Ride/ Big Bad Houseguest

Ratings: TV-Y (US), G (CE), G (CF)

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 Widescreen (Enhanced for 16×9 Televisions)

Audio: 2.0 Dolby Digital

Languages: English, French & Spanish

ABOUT “GOLDIE & BEAR”:

“Goldie & Bear” is a fairytale-inspired Disney Junior animated series that premiered in September 2015. The series follows the adventures of Goldie and her newfound best friend Bear following the renowned porridge incident of “Goldilocks and The Three Bears.” Well-known characters from fairy tales, folk tales and nursery rhymes can be seen in the series, including Humpty Dumpty, Little Red Riding Hood, the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf, who is often referred to simply as “Big Bad.” Goldie and Bear seek out opportunities for fun with their friends, having adventures that often feature a touch of magic.

¡Disponible por primera vez en Disney DVD el 19 de abril!

GOLDIE & BEAR: LOS MEJORES AMIGOS

DE CUENTOS DE HADAS

¡Únete a los mejores amigos Goldie y Bear en sus aventuras en el bosque de los cuentos de hadas en el exitoso programa de Disney Junior “Goldie & Bear”!

¡Incluye 7 episodios con más de 2 horas de clásicos cuentos de hadas con un giro distinto!

Más un divertido y exclusivo kit de actividades recreativas GRATIS, que incluye calcomanías reutilizables, juegos ¡y mucho más!

Sinopsis: HABÍA UNA VEZ EN UN BOSQUE MUY LEJANO…

Todos conocen la historia de “Ricitos de oro y los tres osos”, pero cuando ese cuento terminó, ¡empezó una amistad fabulosa! Únete a los nuevos mejores amigos Goldie y Bear en increíbles aventuras, mientras ríen, juegan y aprenden importantes lecciones de vida en el maravilloso bosque de los cuentos de hadas.

Trepa por un tallo de frijoles gigante junto a Jack, pruébate la famosa capa de Caperucita Roja, aventaja al astuto lobo malo y mucho más. Únete a Goldie y Bear -y a tus personajes favoritos de cuentos de hadas y canciones infantiles- en mágicas aventuras repletas de canciones ¡que atesorarás hoy y para siempre!

Reparto de voces: Natalie Lander (serie de ABC “The Middle”) como Goldie; Georgie Kidder (serie de Disney XD “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) como Bear; Jim Cummings (serie de Disney Junior “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse”) como el Big Bad Woolf; Mitchell Whitfield (“Winx Club: Beyond Believix”) como Humpty Dumpty y el Leñador; David Kaufman (“Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes”) como Jack y Brix; Mary Birdsong (serie de Disney XD “Crash & Bernstein”) como Mother Bear, Mother Good y la mamá de Jack; Barry Wiggins (“Dog & Me”) como Father Bear

Productor ejecutivo

/ director Chris Gilligan (“Frankenweenie”)

Desarrollado para

televisión / Coproductor

ejecutivo: Jorge Aguirre (serie de novelas gráficas “Giants Beware!”)

Estreno: 19 de abril de 2016

Presentación: DVD de 1 disco con un exclusivo kit de actividades recreativas GRATUITO

Episodios: The Birthday Chair/ Big Bear

Fee Fi Fo Shoe/ Little Gold Riding Hood

Bear’s Red Shoes/ Goose Sitters

Moon Jump/Big Good Wolf

Pinocchio-itis/ The Clubhouse That Jack Built

The Egg/ Golden Kickball

Thumbelina’s Wild Ride/ Big Bad Houseguest

Calificación: TV-Y (EE.UU.), G (CE), G (CF)

Formato: 1.78:1 Widescreen (mejorado para televisores 16×9)

Audio: 2.0 Dolby Digital

Idiomas: Inglés, francés y español

ACERCA DE “GOLDIE & BEAR”:

“Goldie & Bear” es una serie animada de Disney Junior inspirada en los cuentos de hadas que se estrenó en septiembre de 2015. La serie sigue las aventuras de Goldie y su nuevo amigo, Bear, después del famoso incidente de la sopa en “Ricitos de oro y los tres osos”. Personajes conocidos de cuentos hadas, cuentos populares y canciones infantiles aparecerán en la serie, entre ellos, Humpty Dumpty, Caperucita Roja, los tres chanchitos y el Big Bad Woolf, a quien se refieren a veces simplemente como “Big Bad”. Goldie y Bear buscan la oportunidad de divertirse junto a sus amigos y tienen aventuras que a menudo contienen un toque de magia.