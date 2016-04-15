Marvel Television has announced Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez as the showrunners for Marvel’s The Defenders which will see Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist unite to form a superhero team to face a threat that not one can face alone. Petrie and Ramirez served as executive producers and showrunners for “Daredevil” season two. Drew Goddard will also return as executive producer for “The Defenders” event mini-series.

Marvel has published the following press release:

“Doug and Marco captivated our members around the world with their continuation of the story of Matt Murdock in ‘Marvel’s Daredevil,’ and we can’t wait to see how they and Drew will introduce the full Defenders team to our global audience,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix Vice President of Original Content.

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to bring our four street level heroes together in an epic tale woven by Doug and Marco whose work on ‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ speaks for itself,” said Executive Producer/Head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb. “They write and produce not only great action and adventure, but also the heart and touch of humor that’s makes us Marvel. With the inclusion of Drew Goddard, we’ve got a team that’s as formidable as the Defenders themselves.”

“This is the big one. Four amazing casts, four amazing series, now all in one amazing story,” said showrunners and Executive Producers Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to deliver the show that both we and the fans have been waiting for.”

Marvel’s The Defenders will star Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones, all reprising their roles as Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, respectively.