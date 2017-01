In Doctor Strange, famous neurosurgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) suffers career-ending injuries in a devastating car crash. Seeking help in the furthest reaches of the world, Strange uncovers the hidden world of magic and alternate dimensions.

Check out the new poster!

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton, Doctor Strange is currently set to be released on November 4th. Are you excited?