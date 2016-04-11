Review By Denise Salcedo

Ratchet and Clank is making their cinematic debut on April 29th. Based on the popular video game series by PlayStation, the film follows the plot line of the first game. Directed by Kevin Monroe and starring the voices of Bella Thorne as Cora, James Arnold Taylor as Ratchet , Sylvester Stallone as Victor, David Kaye as Clank and Rosario Dawson as Elaris.

In Ratchet and Clank, the dreamer that is Ratchet dreams of becoming a Galactic Ranger like his hero Qwark (Jim Ward), but after his dreams were shattered during ranger tryouts he encounters a robot that changes his life, Clank.

The duo become friends after Clank notifies him that their planet is in trouble and as a team they end up saving the people of an army sent by the evil Drek (Paul Giamatti) in one of Dreks first attacks, landing them a spot in the galatic rangers.

From there Ratchet, Clank and the Galatic Rangers battle off against the evil Drek, in a space battle that makes the viewer feel like their in a video game.

The movie is filled with funny one liners and colorful social media tactics that adds millennial personification. The overall animation is superb, the visuals pop out nicely allowing perspective. And brings to life this beloved video game series for old and new fans to enjoy.

RATCHET & CLANK will be in theaters on April 29, and features a great voice cast that includes: Paul Giamatti, John Goodman, Bella Thorne, Rosario Dawson,Jim Ward, James Arnold Taylor, David Kaye, Armin Shimerman, and Sylvester Stallone

