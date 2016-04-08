FOX ORDERS SECOND SEASONS OF NEW DRAMAS

LUCIFER AND ROSEWOOD

Next All-New Episode of Lucifer Airs Monday, April 11 on FOX & Next All-New Episode of Rosewood Airs Wednesday, April 13.

Fox has renewed freshman dramas Lucifer and Rosewood for second seasons, it was announced today by David Madden, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. Here is what he had to say:

“We knew we had something special with LUCIFER, from the engaging

performances of Tom, Lauren and the rest of the charismatic cast, to Len

Wiseman’s visually stunning look of the show and the amazing

storytelling savvy of the Bruckheimer team,” said Madden. “With

ROSEWOOD, creator Todd Harthan has put a fresh, playful spin on the

procedural format, infusing it with wit and warmth, while Morris, Jaina

and the show’s gifted supporting cast have turned in fantastic

performances. We look forward to two stand-out sophomore seasons from

both series.”

Lucifer is averaging 10.5 million Total Viewers across platforms and is Fox’s second highest-rated new series this season among Adults 18-49. It also ranks No. 5 among new broadcast series this season with Adults 18-49. Averaging 7.8 million Total Viewers across platforms, Rosewood ranks among this season’s Top 10 new broadcast dramas with Adults

18-49.

In the next all-new episode of Lucifer, “St. Lucifer” , airing Monday, April 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox, when philanthropist Tim Dunlear is found dead, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) explores his good side by becoming a benefactor for Tim’s glitzy Los Angeles charity.

In the next all-new episode of Rosewood, “Dead Drops & Disentanglement”, airing Wednesday, April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), Rosewood (Morris Chestnut) investigates the suspicious death of a man with medical issues similar to his own and adding to his stress, he finds himself trapped between Donna (Lorraine Toussaint) and his girlfriend/cardiologist, Dr. Erica Kincaid (guest star Joy Bryant), and their dueling opinions over what’s best for Rosewood – medically and

personally.

Lucifer is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint. Tom Kapinos (Californication) wrote and executive-produced the pilot. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. Len Wiseman serves as director and executive producer. Kapinos serves as executive consultant on the series. “Like” Lucifer on Facebook at facebook.com/LuciferonFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @LuciferonFOX and join the conversation using #Lucifer. Check out photos and videos on Instagram @LuciferonFOX.

Rosewood is from Temple Hill in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Todd Harthan. The series is executive-produced by Harthan, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen. Richard Shepard served as director and executive producer on the pilot. “Like” Rosewood on Facebook atfacebook.com/RosewoodFOX . Follow the series on Twitter @RosewoodFOX and join the discussion using #Rosewood. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @RosewoodFOX.

Lucifer: “St. Lucifer”

Rosewood: “Dead Drops & Disentanglement”