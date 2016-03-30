We are proud to announce that NUKE THE FRIDGE is giving away FREE advanced screening passes for Hardcore Henry while supplies last.

Here’s how to win

1.) Send us a “Friend” request on Facebook HERE

2.) Check out the location & time then claim your prize below!

Location

AMC Burbank 16

125 E. Palm Ave.

Burbank, CA 91502

Date & Time

April 4, 2016

07:30 PM

Grab Your Passes By Clicking HERE

HARDCORE HENRY

Release Date: April 8, 2016

Rating: R

Synopsis

Strap in. Hardcore Henry is one of the most unflinchingly original wild-rides to hit the big screen in a long time: You remember nothing. Mainly because you’ve just been brought back from the dead by your wife (Haley Bennett). She tells you that your name is Henry. Five minutes later, you are being shot at, your wife has been kidnapped, and you should probably go get her back. Who’s got her? His name’s Akan (Danila Kozlovsky); he’s a powerful warlord with an army of mercenaries, and a plan for world domination. You’re also in an unfamiliar city of Moscow, and everyone wants you dead. Everyone except for a mysterious British fellow called Jimmy (Sharlto Copley). He may be on your side, but you aren’t sure. If you can survive the insanity, and solve the mystery, you might just discover your purpose and the truth behind your identity. Good luck, Henry. You’re likely going to need it…