Forsaken

The Movie (Blu-Ray)

After retiring as a gunfighter, John Henry Clayton (Kiefer Sutherland) returns to his hometown of Fowler, Wyomming. He hopes to repair his relationship with his father, Reverend Clayton (Donald Sutherland). He soon finds out that the town is in trouble due to a railroad that will be coming through the area and a criminal gang terrorizing ranchers who refuse to sell their land. Reverend Clayton doesn’t want his son, John Henry to return to violence but he is the town’s only hope in stopping them.

Directed by: Jon Cassar

Written by: Brad Mirman

Cast: Demi Moore, Donald Sutherland, Kiefer Sutherland, Michael Wincott, Brian Cox, Landon Liboiron, Jonny Rees, and More.

Genre: Western

Runtime: 90 minutes

Rating: R

Audio

English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Video

Codec : MPEG-4 AVC

: MPEG-4 AVC Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Aspect ratio : 2.40:1

: 2.40:1 Original aspect ratio : 2.39:1

: 2.39:1 Subtitles : English SDH

Special Features

The Making of Featurette

My Thoughts

The opening scene just blew me away. The location where they filmed this movie is simply beautiful. The musical score just added to the emotions in this film. This film includes an incredible cast. Kiefer Sutherland along side his father (in real life), Donald Sutherland. They did an outstanding job not to mention Demi Moore! I was excited to see this when I saw her name ALONE! I thoroughly enjoyed watching this film. I haven’t really watched a Western aside from the old Clint Eastwood movie and maybe the movie, Young Guns when I was younger. I had forgotten how much I actually like this genre. I’m usually a horror/action type movie (yes, with the occasional sappy love story) girl but after watching this film, I realized that a Western is action pack as well and is an incredible Era. I especially loved the Villians in this film! It was similar to a gangster taking over the city and the hero (who is haunted by his past) finally coming to his senses to save the day. This is a film you can watch with your family. I definitely recommend Forsaken. Out on Blu-ray/DVD March 29, 2016.