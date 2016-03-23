New DOOM Content UPDATE as Six Multiplayer Modes Were Revealed in New Trailer!

For those interested in the upcoming Doom game, please note that it will feature six multiplayer modes when it launches on May 13, and a trailer that was published yesterday details all of them.

The modes are called Soul Harvest, Freeze Tag, Warpath, Clan Arena, Domination and Team Deathmatch.

1.Soul Harvest is a Team Deathmatch variant but, after a kill, players need to collect the soul (represented by a skull icon) of the player shot down. Players of either team may reap the souls, but only opposing players’ souls count toward the score.

2.Freeze Tag, combatants are not killed but rather frozen solid (though their frozen forms may be destroyed in an environmental hazard to trigger a respawn). Players are unfrozen by teammates who stand nearby them for a certain period of time. A team that is frozen entirely loses on the spot. Otherwise “most frozen” wins the round.

3.Warpath is a type of king-of-the-hill mode, except the control point is a moving area. This area will traverse pits and deadly hazards, forcing teams to respond once it returns to safer ground. The winning team is one reaching a preset score or having the highest score when time expires.

The three other types are more traditional:

4.Domination, which involves three capture points spread across the map.

5.Team Deathmatch, where every kill counts towards that teams score. After a certain score or time limit the game or round is over.

6.Clan Arena, a type of deathmatch except there are no pickups, no means of restoring health or armor, and no respawning.

Last week, Bethesda Softworks revealed the nine multiplayer maps shipping with Doom, which you can see below along with the game modes trailer if you missed it.

The game launches May 13 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One, and a closed multiplayer beta on all of those platforms will be held March 31 through April 3.