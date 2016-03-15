In the real-time, high stakes thriller Money Monster, George Clooney and Julia Roberts star as financial TV host Lee Gates and his producer Patty, who are put in an explosive situation when an irate investor who has lost everything (Jack O’Connell) forcefully takes over their studio. During a tense standoff broadcast to millions on live TV, Lee and Patty must work furiously against the clock to unravel the mystery behind a conspiracy at the heart of today’s fast-paced, high-tech global markets.
Jodie Foster
Screenplay by:
Jamie Linden and Alan DiFiore
& Jim Kouf
Story by:
Alan DiFiore & Jim Kouf
Produced by:
Daniel Dubiecki
Lara Alameddine
George Clooney
Grant Heslov
Executive Producers:
Kerry Orent
Tim Crane
Regina Sculley
Ben Waisbren
Cast:
George Clooney
Julia Roberts
Jack O’Connell
Dominic West
Caitriona Balfe
Giancarlo Esposito