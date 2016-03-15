In the real-time, high stakes thriller Money Monster, George Clooney and Julia Roberts star as financial TV host Lee Gates and his producer Patty, who are put in an explosive situation when an irate investor who has lost everything (Jack O’Connell) forcefully takes over their studio. During a tense standoff broadcast to millions on live TV, Lee and Patty must work furiously against the clock to unravel the mystery behind a conspiracy at the heart of today’s fast-paced, high-tech global markets.

Directed by:

Jodie Foster

Screenplay by:

Jamie Linden and Alan DiFiore

& Jim Kouf

Story by:

Alan DiFiore & Jim Kouf

Produced by:

Daniel Dubiecki

Lara Alameddine

George Clooney

Grant Heslov

Executive Producers:

Kerry Orent

Tim Crane

Regina Sculley

Ben Waisbren

Cast:

George Clooney

Julia Roberts

Jack O’Connell

Dominic West

Caitriona Balfe

Giancarlo Esposito