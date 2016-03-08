Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Harry Potter history? Well, one lucky fan will be able to win the chair J.K. Rowling’s wrote Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which is being put up for sale as part Rare Books Signature Auction which will begin March 18th, and last until April 6th, 2016.

The chair has a semi-interesting story behind it, which is included in a letter head written and signed by J.K. Rowling which you can see in the video below. The chair has quite a bit of writing on it, from world like “Harry Potter”, “Don’t Judge”, “Gryffindor”, “You May Not Find Me” and is even signed by J.K. Rowling’s as well.

It won’t be a surprise to see this chair go for a pretty large sum, to one big fan. For more information on the auction you can go here.