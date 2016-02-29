A few weeks ago we attended a special presentation by director Jon Favreau and Visual Effects Supervisor Rob Legato for Disney’s The Jungle Book inside the El Capitan theater in Hollywood. A selected group inside the theater was treated to some amazing CGI technology that will be featured in the film. We were also shown a sneak peek of the movie in 3D. The footage was epic and it looks like Disney is set to release another masterpiece on on April 15.

Check out some of the images from the event below!

Plot:

An orphan boy is raised in the jungle with the help of a pack of wolves, a bear, and a black panther.

The Jungle Book book opens in theaters on April 15 2016