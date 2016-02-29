A few weeks ago we attended a special presentation by director Jon Favreau and Visual Effects Supervisor Rob Legato for Disney’s
inside the El Capitan theater in Hollywood. A selected group inside the theater was treated to some amazing CGI technology that will be featured in the film. We were also shown a sneak peek of the movie in 3D. The footage was epic and it looks like Disney is set to release another masterpiece on on April 15. The Jungle Book
Check out some of the images from the event below!
THE JUNGLE BOOK – Director Jon Favreau and Visual Effects Supervisor Rob Legato present a sneak peek from Disney’s THE JUNGLE BOOK to select press on January 13, 2016 at The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA. Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images. ©2016 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
THE JUNGLE BOOK (Pictured) SHERE KHAN ©2016 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Plot:
An orphan boy is raised in the jungle with the help of a pack of wolves, a bear, and a black panther.
The Jungle Book book opens in theaters on April 15 2016
