PARAMOUNT PICTURES ANNOUNCES START OF PRINCIPAL PHOTOGRAPHY ON ‘BAYWATCH’!

HOLLYWOOD, CA (February 25, 2016) – Paramount Pictures today announced that principal photography has commenced on Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson (Central Intelligence, San Andreas, Fast & Furious Franchise), and Zac Efron ( Neighbors, Mike and Dave need Wedding Dates). Production will take place in Miami and Savannah.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon, Mark Swift, and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn ( San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman ( Ghostbusters, Up in the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games Franchise), Tom Pollock ( Up in the Air, Old School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay. Joining Johnson and Efron are Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas, True Dective), Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), Jon Bass (Big Time in Hollywood, FL, The Newsroom), Kelly Rohrbach (Untitled Woody Allen Project), Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions, Chi-Raq), and Hannibal Buress ( Daddy’s Home, Neighbors).

The film will be released on May 19, 2017.