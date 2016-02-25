NATALIE DORMER AND TAYLOR KINNEY

TAKE A HORRIFYING JOURNEY INTO THE UNKNOWN IN

The Forest

COMING TO DIGITAL HD ON MARCH 22, 2016

AND ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD APRIL 12, 2016

FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Universal City, California, February 25, 2016 – Rising with terrifying grandeur, the forest is real – and it is the suspense-filled setting of The Forest, a frightening supernatural thriller coming to Digital HD on March 22, 2016, and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on April 12, 2016 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The Forest on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD comes with terrifying bonus features including behind-the-scenes photos and feature commentary with director Jason Zada.

A young woman’s hunt for her missing sister leads to horror and madness in The Forest, starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games) and Taylor Kinney (Chicago Fire, Zero Dark Thirty). When her troubled twin sister Jess mysteriously disappears, Sara Price (Dormer) discovers Jess vanished in Japan’s legendary Aokigahara Forest. Searching its eerie dark woods with the help of journalist Aiden (Kinney), Sara plunges into a tormented world where angry spirits lie in wait for those who ignore the warning: stay on the path.

BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL HD BONUS FEATURES:

· Exploring The Forest: Cast and filmmakers discuss their initial attraction to the project and the history behind the Aokigahara Forest; and dive into the characterizations, the visual effects, and the lore of the infamous Yurei in this behind-the-scenes featurette.

· Galleries

· Storyboards

· Feature Commentary with Director Jason Zada

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Natalie Dormer, Taylor Kinney, Yukiyoshi Ozawa, Eoin Macken

Directed By: Jason Zada

Written By: Ben Ketai and Sarah Cornwell and Nick Antosca

Produced By: Tory Metzger, David S. Goyer, David Linde

Executive Produced By: Len Blavatnik, Aviv Giladi, Lawrence Bender, Andrew Pfeffer

Director of Photography: Mattias Troelstrup, DFF

Production Designer: Kevin Phipps

Edited By: Jim Flynn

Music By: Bear McCreary

Costume Design By: Bojana Nikitovic

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: April 12, 2016

Copyright: 2016 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 62176397 (US)/ 62177867 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and images

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Sound: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: April 12, 2016

Copyright: 2016 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 62174601 (US)/ 62177867 (CDN)

Layers: Dual

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and images

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

Sound: Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 34 minutes

