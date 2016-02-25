NATALIE DORMER AND TAYLOR KINNEY
TAKE A HORRIFYING JOURNEY INTO THE UNKNOWN IN
The Forest
COMING TO DIGITAL HD ON MARCH 22, 2016
AND ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD APRIL 12, 2016
FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Universal City, California, February 25, 2016 – Rising with terrifying grandeur, the forest is real – and it is the suspense-filled setting of The Forest, a frightening supernatural thriller coming to Digital HD on March 22, 2016, and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on April 12, 2016 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The Forest on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD comes with terrifying bonus features including behind-the-scenes photos and feature commentary with director Jason Zada.
A young woman’s hunt for her missing sister leads to horror and madness in The Forest, starring Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games) and Taylor Kinney (Chicago Fire, Zero Dark Thirty). When her troubled twin sister Jess mysteriously disappears, Sara Price (Dormer) discovers Jess vanished in Japan’s legendary Aokigahara Forest. Searching its eerie dark woods with the help of journalist Aiden (Kinney), Sara plunges into a tormented world where angry spirits lie in wait for those who ignore the warning: stay on the path.
BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL HD BONUS FEATURES:
· Exploring The Forest: Cast and filmmakers discuss their initial attraction to the project and the history behind the Aokigahara Forest; and dive into the characterizations, the visual effects, and the lore of the infamous Yurei in this behind-the-scenes featurette.
· Galleries
· Storyboards
· Feature Commentary with Director Jason Zada
FILMMAKERS
Cast: Natalie Dormer, Taylor Kinney, Yukiyoshi Ozawa, Eoin Macken
Directed By: Jason Zada
Written By: Ben Ketai and Sarah Cornwell and Nick Antosca
Produced By: Tory Metzger, David S. Goyer, David Linde
Executive Produced By: Len Blavatnik, Aviv Giladi, Lawrence Bender, Andrew Pfeffer
Director of Photography: Mattias Troelstrup, DFF
Production Designer: Kevin Phipps
Edited By: Jim Flynn
Music By: Bear McCreary
Costume Design By: Bojana Nikitovic
TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:
Street Date: April 12, 2016
Copyright: 2016 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 62176397 (US)/ 62177867 (CDN)
Layers: BD-50
Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen
Rating: PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and images
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
Sound: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
Run Time: 1 hour, 33 minutes
TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:
Street Date: April 12, 2016
Copyright: 2016 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 62174601 (US)/ 62177867 (CDN)
Layers: Dual
Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: PG-13 for disturbing thematic content and images
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French
Sound: Dolby Digital 5.1
Run Time: 1 hour, 34 minutes
