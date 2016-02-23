With the first piece of casting news that came out yesterday of Vanessa Hudgens as the star of Powerless, the upcoming DC comedy series. Now NBC and DC Entertainment have announced that they have brought Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi, and Christina Kirk.

Hudgens stars as Emily Locke, and insurance claims adjuster who loves helping people and keeping a low profile to get her work done. She also faces increasing frustration with the destructive antics of superheroes in her city.

Tudyk plays Del Emily’s overeducated dictator of a boss in the claims department, who also happens to be the owner’s son.

Pudi plays Teddy, Emily’s prank-pulling work friend and trusted confidante.

Kirk will play Jackie, Del’s overworked personal assistant whose office cubicle is covered with beefcake shots of superheroes.

