Nelle Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird, has died at the age of 89. Her publisher, HarperCollins has confirmed.

The author went under the pen name of Harper Lee, and won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1961 for To Kill a Mockingbird, which was based on her childhood. The book is known as a classic of modern literature and chances are, that you have read it at one point in school. To Kill a Mockingbird dealt with serious issues such as rape and racial inequality, and also manage to have some humor. The book was adapted into a film in 1962 and the film went on to win three Oscars.

Harper Lee wrote her second novel in 2015, Go Set a Watchman, after Lee’s lawyer found the manuscript in a safe-deposit box, while appraising Lee’s assets. The book also known as “Watchman”, told the story of Scout twenty years later in Scout’s perspective. The book sold one-million copies in its first week.