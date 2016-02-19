Cinedigm and Status Media are bringing a high action sci-fi film, Weaponized, into your homes March 1!

A damaged homicide detective must prevent a grieving father from unleashing a “robotic virus” in WEAPONIZED, an action-packed thriller arriving on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD March 1. Ripped-from-the-headlines horrors meets 21st century weapons tech in this muscular sci-fi film featuring an all-star action cast with Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, Heat), Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, Iron Man 2), Johnny Messner (4GOT10) and Jon Foo, star of the upcoming CBS series “Rush Hour“.

After a blatant terrorist attack on the Pentagon, and the resulting new war on terror, private military contractor Kyle Norris (Sizemore) facilitates the development of a bio-mechanical weapons program by Professor Clarence Peterson (Rourke). The next-gen program allows soldiers to swap consciousness with a target, giving them temporary, yet complete, control. While the program was intended to combat terrorists and safe guard American soldiers, abuse has been rampant. Enter down-and-out Detective Walker (Messner), who unwittingly stumbles upon the failing bio-weapons program, and he’s forced to fight to both shut it down and protect his young family from those who’ll stop at nothing to keep things moving forward.