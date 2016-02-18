Check out Risen in Theaters this weekend!

Risen is the epic Biblical story of the Resurrection, as told through the eyes of a non-believer. Clavius (Joseph Fiennes), a powerful Roman military tribune, and his aide, Lucius (Tom Felton), are tasked with solving the mystery of what happened to Jesus (referred to by the Hebrew name Yeshua in the film) in the weeks following the crucifixion, in order to disprove the rumors of a risen Messiah and prevent an uprising in Jerusalem. Risen stars Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love), Tom Felton (Harry Potter), Peter Firth (The Hunt for Red October, MI-5), and Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead).

Directed By: Kevin Reynolds

Written By: Kevin Reynolds (Screenplay), Paul Aiello (screenplay), and Paul Aiello (story)