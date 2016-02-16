IFC Midnight has just released the trailer for the upcoming horror/thriller, Road Games. Check it out below.

After a disastrous summer trip, Jack finds himself hitchhiking through the sun-drenched rural French countryside with nothing but his British passport. Unaware of dangers that are plaguing the roads, he tries without much success to get home. Along the way, he partners up with another hitchhiker, a beautiful French girl, Véronique. But when they accept a ride from a local oddball (Frédéric Pierrot), the pair finds themselves thrown in a deadly game of cat and mouse in which nothing is what it seems. Bursting with nonstop twists and turns and an undercurrent of Hitchcockian malice, this riveting psychological thriller is a hell of a rdie. Legendary cult actress Barbara Crampton co-stars.

Road Games opens on March 4 in New York and LA, also available on On Demand and digital platforms.