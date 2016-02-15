The first full trailer for Daredevil Season 2 has been released and it focuses hard on The Punisher. We also get a first look at Elektra and news of a part two of the trailer on February 25. The hit Netflix show returns for its second season, check out the trailer below!

Just when Matt thinks he is bringing order back to the city, new forces are rising in Hell’s Kitchen. Now the Man Without Fear must take on a new adversary in Frank Castle and face an old flame – Elektra Natchios. Bigger problems emerge when Frank Castle, a man looking for vengeance, is reborn as The Punisher, a man who takes justice into his own hands in Matt’s neighborhood. Meanwhile, Matt must balance his duty to his community as a lawyer and his dangerous life as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, facing a life-altering choice that forces him to truly understand what it means to be a hero.

Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Rosario Dawson return for the second season of Daredevil, with newcomers Jon Bernthal and Elodie Yung, airing on Netflix on March 18th.

