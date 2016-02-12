Check out the New Clips from ‘Zootopia’!

Meet Clawhauser

Meet Donut

Meet Assistant Mayor Bellwether

Genre: Animated Comedy/Adventure

Rating: PG

U.S. Release Date: March 4, 2016

Voice Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, J.K. Simmons, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Tommy Chong, Octavia Spencer, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Alan Tudyk, Tommy “Tiny” Lister, Raymond Persi, Katie Lowes, Jesse Corti, and John DiMaggio

Directors: Byron Howard and Rich Moore

Co-Director: Jared Bush

Producer: Clark Spencer

Composer: Michael Giacchino

The modern mammal metropolis of Zootopia is a city like no other. Comprised of habitat neighborhoods like ritzy Sahara Square and frigid Tundratown, it’s a melting pot where animals from every environment live together-a place where no matter what you are, from the biggest elephant to the smallest shrew, you can be anything. But when rookie Officer Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) arrives, she discovers that being the first bunny on a police force of big, tough animals isn’t so easy. Determined to prove herself, she jumps at the opportunity to crack a case, even if it means partnering with a fast-talking, scam-artist fox, Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman), to solve the mystery. Directed by Byron Howard (Tangled, Bolt) and Rich Moore (Wreck-It Ralph,The Simpsons), co-directed by Jared Bush (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero), and produced by Clark Spencer (Wreck-It Ralph).

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ comedy-adventure Zootopia opens in theaters on March 4, 2016