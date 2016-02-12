Check out the New Clips from ‘Zootopia’!
- Meet Clawhauser
- Meet Donut
- Meet Assistant Mayor Bellwether
Genre: Animated Comedy/Adventure
Rating: PG
U.S. Release Date: March 4, 2016
Voice Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, J.K. Simmons, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Tommy Chong, Octavia Spencer, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Alan Tudyk, Tommy “Tiny” Lister, Raymond Persi, Katie Lowes, Jesse Corti, and John DiMaggio
Directors: Byron Howard and Rich Moore
Co-Director: Jared Bush
Producer: Clark Spencer
Composer: Michael Giacchino
The modern mammal metropolis of Zootopia is a city like no other. Comprised of habitat neighborhoods like ritzy Sahara Square and frigid Tundratown, it’s a melting pot where animals from every environment live together-a place where no matter what you are, from the biggest elephant to the smallest shrew, you can be anything. But when rookie Officer Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) arrives, she discovers that being the first bunny on a police force of big, tough animals isn’t so easy. Determined to prove herself, she jumps at the opportunity to crack a case, even if it means partnering with a fast-talking, scam-artist fox, Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman), to solve the mystery. Directed by Byron Howard (Tangled, Bolt) and Rich Moore (Wreck-It Ralph,The Simpsons), co-directed by Jared Bush (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero), and produced by Clark Spencer (Wreck-It Ralph).
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ comedy-adventure Zootopia opens in theaters on March 4, 2016