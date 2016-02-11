Deadpool opened in several international markets yesterday and so far the Rated R superhero film opened to the impressive amount of $12 million. With Deadpool being reported to have had a production budget of $58 million and with the film opening tomorrow, Deadpool is on track to make over $55 million weekend in the U.S. alone.

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. The film is directed by Tim Miller, with a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, and Leslie Uggams.

Source:Comicbookmovie