Funko’s upcoming line of Suicide Squad Funko POP! figures have hit the web and they look great. The characters we’ll see, excluding unannounced variants, are the Joker, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, El Diablo, Katana, Rick Flagg, Captain Boomerang, and Killer Croc. Check them out below:

Suicide Squad, which is directed by David Ayer, stars Jared Leto, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney. Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 5th.

Source:Comicbookmovie