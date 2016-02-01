ABC’s TV series Forever may have not lived forever since it was prematurely canceled after only one season, but thanks to Warner Archive Collection, this series can last “forever” on DVD.

Forever follows medical examiner, Dr. Henry Morgan (Ioan Gruffudd) and he’s not your average doctor. Dr. Henry Morgan has a huge secret which only his close friend Abe (Judd Hirsch) knows. This secret is that every time he dies, he comes back to life. He doesn’t know exactly why it happens or how he has this extraordinary ability but he tries to figure out why, while he also solves criminal cases. Dr. Morgan partners up with an NYPD detective, Jo Martinez (Alana De La Garza), who has this fascination with Morgan. This fascination can lead to finding out Morgan’s secret and his true identity.

When Forever first aired on ABC, I never had the chance to catch an episode. Well now I had my chance to watch this series thanks to this 5 disc DVD set and WB. After watching it, I really don’t understand why it was canceled so soon.

The show had a mix of everything. It was like CSI, Sherlock Holmes and a superhero show all put into one. You may say that there are already too many detective shows on television (which I would agree) but this one was unique. It had the ongoing mystery of Dr. Henry Morgan’s true identity and why he had this unique ability in a world that wasn’t filled with a bunch of people running around with special abilities. It was a pretty good series and definitely deserved more than one season.

Bonus Features

Each disc has bonus features but those bonus features are only deleted scenes. I wish there was some sort of featurette about the series but there isn’t any.

Verdict

Finally sitting down and watching this series, I feel like Forever really deserves another shot. It had a mix of everything and was still unique. The show stayed interesting through each of the 22 episodes and now we can only hope that some network or streaming service can revive the series. The only thing that I wish this 5 disc DVD set had was more bonus features. That being said, I’m glad that WAC decided to release this show on DVD.

I give Forever: The Complete Series DVD 7 fridges out of 10.