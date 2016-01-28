Learning to Drive (DVD)

The Movie

A taxi driver from India, Darwan (played by Ben Kingsley) who is on the verge of an arranged marriage and a Manhattan author, Wendy (played by Patricia Clarkson) who’s husband just left her for another women meet. Wendy, trying to reclaim her independence and a life long New Yorker decides to learn how to drive. She hires the calm, restrained Darwan to teach her. Their chance encounter awakens them both to joy, humor, and love in starting life anew.

Cast : Patricia Clarkson, Ben Kingsley, Jake Weber, Sarita Choudhury, and Grace Gummer

Directed By: Isabel Coixet

Written By: Sarah Kernochan (screenwriter), and Katha Pollitt (author)

Video

Aspect Ratio: 1:78.1

Rating: R

Subtitles: English, SDH, and Latin American Spanish

Widescreen 2.40:1

Audio

English Dolby Digital 5.1

Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1

Special Features

Photo Gallery

Also From Broadgreen Pictures (Trailers)

Final Thoughts

This movie just blew me away. You know the saying ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’. It applies to this movie – Don’t judge a movie by its poster or Title! It drew me in from the beginning. I couldn’t keep my eyes off the screen. The actors did an awesome job and of course Ben Kingsley never disappoints. Do not miss out! Catch Learning to Drive, out on DVD now!