Yesterday it was announced that Disney’s upcoming Ghost in The Shell film, has been taken out of their slate, so what exactly does this mean? Will we not see the movie made anymore? No, that’s not the case here, the film will still be made but has moved from Disney to Paramount for its distribution. Though Paramount was already signed up to co-finance the film. Scarlett Johansson plays the lead character Motoko, a cyborg cop looking to take down a dangerous hacker, Sam Riley and Pilou Asbeak will also co-star.

Despite the drop from Disney, the film is looking to keep its March 31, 2017 release date as of now and why did the rights move? Well of course Disney won’t say, but it seems it will probably have something to do with the content and overall tone and rating of the final film that paramount would be able to execute properly, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Source: Collider