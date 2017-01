Following the hilarious clip from earlier, three new TV spots have been released for the highly anticipated, Deadpool, watch all three below:

The film is directed by Tim Miller, with a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller, Gina Carano, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, and Leslie Uggams.

Source:Joblo