A man crippled by the mundanity of his life experiences something out of the ordinary.

Go behind the scenes to see how tiny cigarettes, martini glasses, and feet were crafted to create the world of Anomalisa.

Synopsis

Michael Stone, an author that specializes in customer service, is a man who is unable to interact deeply with other people. His low sensitivity to excitement, and his lack of interest made him a man with a repetitive life on his own perspective. But, when he went on a business trip, he met a stranger – an extraordinary stranger, which slowly became a cure for his negative view on life that possibly will change his mundane life.

Release Date: January 2016

Directors: Duke Johnson & Charlie Kaufman

Writers: Charlie Kaufman, Charlie Kaufman (play) (as Francis Fregoli)

Stars: David Thewlis, Jennifer Jason Leigh, & Tom Noonan