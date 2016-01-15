The first teaser for Fuller House has been released and gives us our first look back into the world of Full House. The show revolves around D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) as they move back into the house we all know and love.

As we see in the teaser, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Lori Louglin, and John Stamos are all returning but as guest appearances for the upcoming Netflix series.

Fuller House is coming to Netflix with all 13 episodes hitting the streaming service at once on February 26th.