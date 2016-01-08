Well it looks like composer Hans Zimmer will be working with Christopher Nolan on his upcoming film, Dunkirk. For those who aren’t familiar with the film, Dunkirk follows the true live events of the evacuation of Dunkirk at the beginning of World War II, in which 300,000 allied trooped were rescued. The film hasn’t had any major casting, but Tom Hardy, Kenneth Brannagh, and Mark Rylance are all in talks to join the film.

Zimmer has made some memorable scores collaborating with Nolan as we’ve seen before In Interstellar, Inception and The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Collider