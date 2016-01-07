About The Movie

The constant arguing between Maya’s (Dylan Penn) parents cause her to move out with her boyfriend (Ronen Rubinstein) who is squatting in an old, condemned building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Residing in this hell-hole are meth heads, junkies, and degenerates. Little did they know, a hidden toxin lurks in the shadows within this depraved building. A virus that is created through a combination of noxious waste and garbage infects the building’s residents. Slowly, they succumb to a pathogen that turns them into bloodthirsty, raging killers which transforms their building into a slaughterhouse.

Video

Blu-Rays never disappoint when it comes to clarity and detail of the picture on screen. It’s no different with this one. It’s like you can touch the object on the screen or you are actually there with the actors. That’s how clear it is! There was never a point throughout the film where it was lacking in detail or quality.

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 1080P

Audio

There are a number of things that can make or break a movie. The sound is one, especially with a horror film. The music, the door creaking, and even the shuffling of feet add to the heart pounding experience that any horror fan is looking for. This one did not disappoint. I’m not one to get scared or jump while watching a horror film and I know when one does give me that effect, it’s definitely not a sappy horror flick. This one had its moments. You will see it or hear it in this case, if you get a chance to see this film.

DVD: Dolby Digital 5.1

Blu-Ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1

Special Features (Extras)

· Cast Interviews

· Cast Table Reading

· TV’s “Entertainment Tonight Canada” On-Set interview with Dylan Penn

· 42nd Street Mode (Live Audience Commentary)

Not the typical special features (extras) you would expect on a DVD or Blu-Ray but still worth checking out. I didn’t realize I was in the “Extras” menu as the list was very short. But, don’t let this disappoint you. As we all know, big things come in small packages. My favorite (it was hard to choose just one) is the Cast Table Reading. I thought this was more interesting then just an interview or a behind the scenes look as we were able to see the actors (in sense) “practice” their roles. It reminded me of the study groups you would attend in high school. I also thought the Live Audience Commentary was neat because on most DVDs or blu-rays the commentaries are usually done by the actors or directors.

Final Thoughts

My first thought (while watching this film) is that Maya is too good for this situation. But you know, that us girls, sometimes have clouded judgement when it comes to affairs of the heart. She seemed so out of place (as well as her boyfriend, Dante) in this building. She is basically sanity within a world of chaos and instability (the building/residents are in their own world practically). Don’t let the slow start of this film deter you from finishing the film! I promise you, you won’t be disappointed. I did love the fact that this film had camera shots that traveled through the plumbing/pipes of the building. It is the lurking of the virus (after all) that plays a major role in this film. Don’t miss out! Catch Condemned when it comes out on DVD/Blu-ray on January 5th.