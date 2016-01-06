We know that a young Han Solo film is being developed over at Lucasfilm and will follow Solo in his early years. While speaking with Indiewire, Star Wars veteran screenwriter, Lawrence Kasdan revealed that the film will most likely take place 10 years before A New Hope.

“[The film] will not be, “Here’s where he was born and this is how he was raised.” I think what it will be is what was he like 10 years earlier [than A New Hope]—maybe a little earlier, you’ll get a glimpse. But Kurosawa once said the heroes are the ones that are still changing and the villains are locked and petrified into what they are, and Harrison embodies in Force Awakens someone who is still not settled on who he is.”



Phil lord and Chris Miller are directing the film which will hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

Indiewire